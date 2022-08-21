KILLION, Jerry Wayne



Jerry Wayne Killion, age 77, of Union, passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2022, at Stonespring of Vandalia. He was born on March 25, 1945, to the late Edward A. and Joyce L. (Hill) Killion in Lena Rue, Kentucky. Jerry worked as a Truck Driver for 18 years at Unibuilt in Vandalia before retiring. He enjoyed reading Louis L'Amour novels, watching old western movies and being on the boat fishing (but not catching), as his family would say. He was also a football coach for the Northmont Wee Bolts for numerous years in the 80's. Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. Jerry is survived by his son: John (Beth Bach) Killion, daughters: Amy (Jason) Stewart, and Rebecca (Matt) Johnson, siblings: Michael (Diane) Killion, Sandra Dye, and Karen D. Killion, grandchildren: Estelle, Wyatt, Connor, Gabriel, James, and Gabrielle, brother-in-law: Charles Hensley, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved wife: Vivian Diane Killion, brother: Timothy Russell Killion, and sister Patricia A. Hensley. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood) with Jerry's cousin, Pastor David Douglas officiating. A Visitation for family and friends will begin at 10:00 am, until the time of his service. Inurnment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Trotwood. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) or to the Autism Society of Dayton. Online condolences may be made to the family at



