Kiefer, Donna

Age 75 of Cincinnati passed away Thursday, March 21, 2024 at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born on November 29, 1948 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of Edward and Audrey (Mosteller) Kiefer. She was a 1967 graduate of Ross High School and a 1993 graduate of the College of Mount Saint Joseph, Bachelor of Science. She enjoyed working at Liberal Supermarket, Lerner's Dress Shop, First National Bank, US Bank, Bank One, and her last employment, First Financial Bank, N.A.. Donna will be missed deeply by so many wonderful friends and family members. She is survived by her beloved friend, Aloysius Dickhaus, her son, Adam (Missy) Wurzelbacher, daughter, Tonya (Keith) Ulrich, grandchildren Alexis (Dominic) Valentino, Austin Wurzelbacher, Paul (Katie) Ulrich, and Seth Ulrich. Her great grandchildren, Jack and Logan Ulrich and Beaux Valentino. She is also survived by her siblings, Kenneth Kiefer, Christine (Alan) Hawthorne, Eve Lominac, and many nieces and nephews.



There will be a memorial held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home in Ross on Wednesday, March 27 from 5-6:30pm with a memorial service to follow at the funeral home starting at 6:30pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions are made in Donna's honor to the MDS Foundation, American Cancer Society, or Hospice of Cincinnati.



