KIDWELL, Delbert

Obituaries
1 hour ago

KIDWELL, Delbert L.

Age 81, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023. Del proudly served his country in the Marine Corps. He was an avid bowler and held many positions in the Dayton Bowling Association including serving on the Board and several terms as President. He had seven perfect games and three 800 series and was elected to the Dayton Bowling Association Hall of Fame. Del was preceded in death by his fiancee, Rosalie Sammarco; and by his siblings Robert L. Kidwell and Joyce Root. He is survived by a brother-in-law, Ken Root of Las Vegas, NV. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Friday, February 10th at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to:


