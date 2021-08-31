KEYES, JUDITH

KEYES (Baer), Judith



"Judy"



Age 81 of Miami Twp., passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Symphony At Centerville. She was born July 19, 1940. She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur Baer and Laura Kathleen Baer; and brothers, Billy Baer and



Terry Baer. Judy is survived by her husband, Karl, of 42 years; her sons, Greg (Trisha) Schaney, Todd (Sherry) Schaney; step-children, Karlene,



Teresa, Jacqueline, Roberta, Karl B.; grandchildren, Grayson, Garrett, Jamie and Ryan; and nieces, Carol Sue (Carl) Hubber, Laura and Terri Lynn. Visitation will be held on Tuesday,



August 31, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Newcomer



Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439). Funeral service will begin at 6:00 pm. Private burial in Woodland Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

