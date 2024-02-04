Key, James Albert



James Albert Key, age 68, of Dayton, passed away on January 27, 2024. He was born on February 22, 1955 to the late Johanna Key. James graduated from Wilber Wright, class of '73. He retired from working over 25 years as a plumber and pipe fitter with the Union Local 162 of Dayton, Ohio. In addition to his mother, Johanna, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mike Key. James' memory will be cherished by his son, Jared (Rachel) Key; grandchildren: Zoe, Ella and Joy; his sister, Jody (Dave); nieces and nephews: Chris and Jenny (Steve); his lifelong friend, Steve Hayworth; and many family and friends. A visitation will be held from 3:00pm to 4:00pm on Thursday February 8, 2024 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 4:00pm. To share a memory of James or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com