KETTERMAN, Robert

KETTERMAN, Jr.,



Robert L. "Tyke"



Robert L. "Tyke" Ketterman Jr., 63, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021. He was born on October 2, 1957, in Twenty-nine Palms,



California, the son of the late Robert L. Sr. and Janet (Rumpke) Ketterman. Tyke graduated from Northeastern High School in 1975 and



retired from the Pepsi Cola Company after 38 years. He was a proud member of the Clark County Bowling Hall of Fame, inducted in 2013. Tyke rarely missed an opportunity to watch his favorite sports teams: the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Reds, and The Ohio State football team. He had an extensive collection of Pepsi memorabilia and traveled to Las Vegas over twenty times. Tyke was most proud of his grandchildren and never missed a game or event. He is survived by his wife Dianna (DeMent) Ketterman of 40 years, two children: Heather (Kyle) Shaffer and Robert L.



"Rob" Ketterman III and his fiancé Brittany Green; grandchildren: Alyssa, Brennan and Corrie Shaffer and Owen Ketterman; siblings: Terry Ketterman, Tim (Cindy Fisher) Ketterman, and Rusty (Michelle) Ketterman; mother-in-law, Sandra DeMent, numerous nieces and nephews and many, many close friends. He was also preceded in death by his



father-in-law, Jack DeMent. Tyke will be sorely missed due to his infectious and heart-warming personality. He was never seen without a smile on his face or a story to be told. He was a pillar in the lives of all who knew him, and the memories he left behind will go on forever. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, February 2nd, from 5-8:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Tyke's life will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. in the



funeral home with live streaming available on Littleton & Rue's Facebook page. The family requests that visitors follow masking and social distance guidelines. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. View Tyke's memorial video or leave



expressions of sympathy to the family, visit



www.littletonandrue.com



