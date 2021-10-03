KESTER, Richard Duane



Age 66, of Silver Springs, FL, passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021. He was born in Dayton, OH, to the late Richard Arlen Kester and Patricia Ann (née Louthan) Kester. Duane is survived by his wife Linda (née Swangim), sons Nathan of Silver Springs, FL, and Nicholas of Washington, D.C. Duane is also survived by his sister Carol Matevia (Rev. David Matevia, deceased) of Eaton, OH, brother Paul (Francine) Kester of Mason, OH, and many extended family members. A lifelong patriot and career public servant, Duane served his country for nearly 30 years and his efforts supported U.S. foreign policy from the waning years of the Cold War to the first years of the Global War on Terror. Duane enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a radar operator in 1975 and served aboard the USS Guadalcanal (LPH-7) and USS Marvin Shields (FF-1066), becoming a Golden Shellback during his time in uniform. After leaving the military and graduating from ITT Technical Institute, Duane joined the Central Intelligence Agency's Office of Communications in 1983 and served in assignments in Africa, East Asia, and the South Pacific before retiring 2006. His hobbies included maintaining records for his alma mater, Fairmont East High School in Kettering, OH, Class of 1973, cooking, playing guitar, fishing, and hunting. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, 23 October 2021, at Crestview Church of God, 8350 S. Butter St., Germantown, OH 45327. In lieu of flowers, the family invites those wishing to express their condolences to donate to the CIA Officers Memorial Foundation, Dementia Society of America, or Disabled American Veterans.

