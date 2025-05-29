Kesler, John

Kesler, John Robert

aged 74, passed away on Sunday, May 25, 2025. A Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-7:00pm on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St. Centerville, Ohio 45459 followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00am on Sunday, June 1, 2025. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences, please visit www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Centerville

81 N. Main St

Centerville, OH

45459

https://www.routsong.com/

