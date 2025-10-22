Kerry Dean

Dean, Kerry Lee



Age 75 of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, October 12, 2025. Kerry was born on November 4, 1949 in Dayton, the son of the late Glen Donald and Betty Louise (White) Dean. He was a Traffic Engineer with the State of Ohio for many years. Kerry is survived by his brother, Terry (Poki) Dean. A Visitation will be held from 6pm until 7pm on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. Burial will take place at noon on Friday, October 24, 2025 at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 North Dixie Drive, Dayton. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



