KERR, Joan B.



Nov. 22, 1941 - Dec 16, 2021.



Joan Kerr passed away peacefully at The Landings of Huber Heights, where she was well cared for and loved, surrounded by her family and friends. Joan was born in St Louis,



Missouri, and was a graduate of Bay Village High School and Case Western Reserve for Nurse's training. She was a long time resident of Dayton, Ohio. Joan was a compassionate nurse who built strong



relationships with those for whom she served and worked. She was fiercely devoted to her children and grandchildren. Her favorite pastimes included birding, swimming, hiking,



gardening, going for an afternoon drive in the country, and discovering the best comfort food no matter where she was. She had a generous heart and would devote her last penny to people and animals in need. She is preceded in death by her mother, Grace; father, Guy; older brother, Craig; and brother-in-law, Fred. Joan is survived by her brother, Guy Richard Clark (Eileen, Craig), and her sister, Jayne Staehle (Amy, Clark); her children: Terri (Joe) Haney, Karen (Greg) Hartlage, Melissa (Bryan) Ertsgaard, Finn (Declan) Kerr-Conley, Jessica (Tom) Kolb, Jason (Michelle) Kerr; all her grandchildren: Calan,



Sarah (John), Nick (Lauren), Luke, Noah, Michael, Samantha, McKenna, Oliver, Max, Tarissa, Lyrit, Erin, Liam, Eli, and her great-grandchildren (Clairabelle, Theodore, Stella). She touched many lives and will be in our hearts always. A gathering to Celebrate Joan's life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been set up set up and contributions may be made at any Wright-Patt Credit Union Branch to the "Joan Kerr Memorial Fund" account or on the Memorial website https://everloved.com/life-of/joan-kerr/. To share a memory of Joan or leave a condolence for her family, visit



www.newcomerdayton.com