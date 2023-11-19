Kerns, Gary L.



Gary L. Kerns, age 74, passed away on October 16, 2023, following an extended illness. He was born on July 25, 1949, to his parents Harmon and Ruth Kerns who predeceased him. Gary grew up in Dayton, Ohio, graduated from Kiser High School and was a 23-year Army veteran serving in Germany, Korea, Panama, and Afghanistan. After retiring from the Army, he worked at Meijer for nearly 30 years in the grocery department where customers always stopped to visit with him as part of their shopping experience. Gary was a very caring and generous person helping to take care of his aging parents and anyone else who needed a helping hand. While working at Meijer, he enjoyed several family trips out West to visit younger siblings as well as local weekly poker games with his family sharing hilarious memories of younger days. Gary is survived by 4 brothers (George, Larry, Dennis, and Gregg), 3 sisters (Beverly Neubauer, Karla (Jim) Smith, Denise Evans), and 2 nephews (Joseph and Paul Kerns). Private family services at a later date.



