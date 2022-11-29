KERNITZ, Charles Albin "Charlie"



(96); Lebanon, OH. Born July 24, 1926, in New York, NY, to the late Charles Adolf and Eleanor Martha (Derenthal) Kernitz, died Nov. 16, 2022. A graduate of Ossining High School (1944), he attended Williams College in 1945 and earned his BS in Engineering from Brown University in 1947. He was certified as a Professional Engineer (PA) in 1952. Charlie served in the US Navy V-12 program (1944-1946). Charlie married Joanne Elizabeth Sallee in 1953. After his retirement from United Engineers (Philadelphia, PA), he enjoyed volunteer service. They moved to Otterbein (Lebanon, OH) in 2007.



An active member of the United Methodist Church, Charlie fully supported Joanne's pastoral roles. He loved singing in choirs and participating in community bands. He loved people and his warm smile, sense of humor, and grateful heart were endearing.



He was preceded in death by Joanne, his wife of 61 years. He is survived by his two sons: Andy (Diane), Oreland, PA, and Bill (Gale), Morrow OH; four grandchildren: Sara Rose, Julia, Harry (Merry), and Elle (Ben) Tyler; and three great-grandchildren: Liam, Zachary, and Crosby.



A memorial service will be held at Otterbein, Lebanon, OH, Dec. 2, at 11am (visitation at 10am). Memorial gifts may be made to the Otterbein Community Church, Lebanon, OH.

