Kern, Wayne Irwin



Wayne Irwin Kern, 78, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Feb 17, 2025. He and his twin brother, Phil, were born on January 25, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Frederick and Doris (Irwin) Kern. Wayne was a 1965 graduate of Jefferson Township High School. He earned BSA Eagle Scout rank, an honor of which he was always proud. Wayne attended Manchester University in Indiana, where he ran track, played football, and was in the Flying Club. There, he met lifelong friends, including his wife, Alicia (Sanborn). Both he and Alicia graduated with B.S. Degrees in Education in 1969. They wed later that year on August 23, in Honolulu, HI. In 1970, Wayne was drafted into the Army and ordered to Edgewood Arsenal in Aberdeen, MD for assignment to HQ of the Missile Defense System. He was an Operations & Intelligence Information Specialist, attaining Specialist 5th Class rank before his honorable discharge. Wayne and Alicia chose Miamisburg to reside and raise their beloved children, Bryan and Sarah, as well as the various pets and strays throughout the years. Wayne was Sr. Director with YMCA, where he retired after 15 years. He would then open and operate Kern Automotive for the next 35+ years. Wayne loved fishing trips to Canada and caving excursions in Kentucky. He cherished his friends and the adventures and stories they shared. Wayne was a longtime member of the Baum Opera House, serving as Treasurer, along with many years spent on the Spring Fling committee. He was a trustee at St James Methodist Church, and dutiful in the countless hours supporting Blessings In A Bag. He and Alicia were proud grandparents to Jillian, Chloe, Bella and Bronx. He adored his family and enjoyed trips and time spent with them. After a beautiful life of 50+ years together, Alicia passed in 2019. Wayne was a true leader. He was noble, stoic, and hardworking, dedicating 12 years (2010-2022) as Post Commander American Legion #165. He was prideful in his Honor Guard membership, partaking in over 2,000 burials/services. He had 33 continuous years of active Legion membership. Wayne served on the Veteran's Committee and was influential in the naming of Veteran's Park. He was devoted to serving his community and to helping others. Survived by his children, Bryan Kern and Sarah Kern Kildow (Ryan Toadvine); grandchildren, Jillian and Chloe Kern, Bella and Bronx Kildow; brother, Phil (Barb) Kern; sisters-in-law, Aloha Sanborn and Ellen Sanborn; numerous nieces, nephews, dear friends, and his loving cat, Tulip. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, March 15, 2025, American Legion Post #165, 35 N Main St. Miamisburg, with Rev. Dr. Stuart Rammes officiating. Food & Fellowship to follow, 12:30  3:00 PM. Final resting place in Dayton National Cemetery. Donations in Wayne's memory may be made to the Combined Honor Guard at the American Legion Post #165 or to Honor Flight Dayton, 200 Canary Ct, Enon, OH 45323. Condolences & memories, share to: www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



