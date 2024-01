Keogh, Dennis R. "Denny"



Keogh, Dennis R. "Denny", 80, of Kettering, passed away on January 6, 2024. Born 1/15/43 in Dayton, Ohio. Preceded in death by parents John and Frances. Denny is survived by a very large devoted, loving family and many great friends. Celebration of life is pending. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Leukemia Foundation for the Cancer Society.



