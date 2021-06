KENNEY, Susan



Age 78, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021. Visitation will be held 4-6pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. Funeral Service will begin at 6pm. Online memories and condolences can be left for the family at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com