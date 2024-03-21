Kenney, Patricia



Patricia Ann Kenney, 75, of Middletown, OH passed away on Monday, March 18, 2024. She was born January 12, 1949, the daughter of William and Emily (Robbins) Tuttle



Patricia was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was a devout Christian and an active member of Full Gospel Outreach.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Heather Banks; sisters, Sherry Allen, Geneva Hammonds, Norma Jean Ashley, Ella Sizemore; brothers, Joe Sizemore and Bobby Sizemore.



Patricia is survived by her husband of 54 years, Herschel Kenney; daughter, Melissa (Martin) Slaght; grandchildren, Emily-Anne Algieri, Keilah Slaght, Grace Slaght, Alisha Zannini, Joshua Slaght; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Brenda Allen, Ruby Norman, Deborah Sharpe, Melissa Gray; brothers, Charles Tuttle, William Tuttle, Austin Sizemore; and many other loving family member and friends.







Visitation will be 2:00 pm- 3:00 pm, Saturday, March 23, 2024 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral Service will follow with Pastor Rick Allen officiating.



Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com