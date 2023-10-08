KENNEY, Marilyn Marie



of Washington Township, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at the age of 77 after a decades long and valiant fight with breast cancer. Marilyn was a devoted wife of nearly 50 years to Tom, selfless mother to her four sons and daughters-in-law, and loving grandmother to her thirteen grandchildren, one great grandchild. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Vivian Sull and her sister Barbara (Tom) Antonelli. Marilyn is survived and will be immeasurably missed by her husband Tom, sons Doug (Melinda) Witherby, Tommy Kenney, Jeff Kenney, and Scott (Katie) Kenney, her thirteen grandchildren Jessie (Aubri), Brooke, Dillon, Olivia, Tristan, Chesney, Cameron, Scarlett, Ezra, Mia, Beckton, Kalvin, Lucia, and Rae, sister-in-law Kathy Antonelli, niece Angie (Rick) Fozard, nephew Tommy Antonelli, goddaughter Lauren Fozard, best friend Linda Kenney, and countless other friends and family members. Marilyn's family and friends will gather on Monday, October 9, 2023 from 11-1pm with a Memorial Service at 1:00pm. Both will take place at The Gathering Church, 8911 Yankee St, Centerville, OH 45458. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, where Marilyn learned to love exercise.



