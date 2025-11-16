Prichard, Sr, Kenneth



Kenneth Prichard Sr age 67 of Fairfield Township, OH passed away on Friday November 14, 2025. He was born in Cincinnati the son of the late Dayton and Margie (nee Scheiner) Prichard. He greatly loved playing golf but most of all spending time with his family especially, especially his granddaughter Maisyn and grandson Dayton. He is survived by his beloved wife of forty-four years Terry (nee Garrett) Prichard; two sons Kenny Prichard Jr and David Prichard; one daughter in law Miranda Prichard; two grandchildren Maisyn and Dayton. He also leaves behind his special brother Tim Prichard and brother Roy Hutzel; and many special family and friends that he cherished. He was preceded in death by his parents; his parents in law Donald and Francine Garrett; two siblings Carl Prichard and Pamela Johnson. We would like to give thanks to Hospice of Hamilton for the care they provided to Ken during the final stages of life. Visitation will be on Monday November 17, 2025 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 4:00PM until the time of the funeral at 6:00PM with David Longworth officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



