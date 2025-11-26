Kenneth McNabb

McNabb, Kenneth W.



Kenneth W. McNabb age 90 passed away Sunday November 23, 2025. He was born June 12, 1935 in Hamilton to the late Harrison and Ora (Wright) McNabb. Kenneth is survived by two children Terry (Lisa) McNabb, Judy (Glenn) Combs; three grandchildren Kenny Lee McNabb, Quentin McNabb, Matt (Monica) McNabb; four great grandchildren Dylan, Carter, Canon, Jillian and was also survived by many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 68 years Shirley McNabb, and four brothers Luther, David, Boyd, Donald. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Tuesday December 2, 2025 from 10:00am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00pm with Pastor Steve Allen officiating. Burial to follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery. Online condolences may be let at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



