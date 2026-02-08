Kenneth Lundstrom

Lundstrom, Kenneth Rudolph Jr.



Kenneth Rudolph Lundstrom Jr., age 81, joined his loving wife Sharon in eternal rest on February 3, 2026. He was born in Providence, Rhode Island to the late Kenneth Sr and Louise Lundstrom on May 2, 1944 and is survived by his daughter Stephanie and husband Sanford Whitlow, granddaughter Lydia Bihn, sister Dorothy and her husband Calvin Jodat, and sister Linda and her husband John Long. After graduating from high school, Kenneth continued his passion for education and earned his Master's degree and even then continued learning all the years after. Kenneth worked his entire career in the Huber Heights School District. He started as the school psychologist and later was promoted to Director of Special Services. He had a deep passion for caring for the children in his community and being their biggest, and sometimes only, advocate. The child is always first in his eyes. After he retired, you could still find him roaming the halls of Huber Heights schools and volunteering his time. Kenneth was incredibly charitable. He donated much of his own money back into our community and other communities across the U.S. He had a passion for helping and donated often to different charities - some for veterans, some for animals and some for the children. He had a deep passion for WWII planes and had a knack for being able to identify and talk about them for hours. He valued deep and meaningful conversations. Often picking everyone's brain so he can have an intelligent conversation. As much as he had his serious side, he had a very joyous and humorous side as well. He loved making jokes and making people laugh. He was very quick and witty and liked to refer to himself as "eccentric". Kenneth will be forever missed by his loving family. The family will be receiving visitors from 2-4pm with a service celebrating his life immediately after at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr Dayton, OH 45415 on Saturday, February 21, 2026. He will rest with his wife of 58 years at Miami Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his memory to the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, Tunnels to Towers, or JDRF Breakthrough T1D. Please share any online memories with the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



