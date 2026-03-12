Kenneth Gossett

Gossett, Kenneth



95, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on March 4, 2026, at the VA Medical Center. Service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2026. Visitation will be from 10:00-12 noon, at Marlan Gary Funeral Home, Springfield, Chapel 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio, followed by the entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park, Springfield, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home. wwwthechapelofpeace.com



