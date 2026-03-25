Kenneth Belcher

Belcher, Kenneth R.



BELCHER, Kenneth R., age 97, of Dayton, passed away Friday, March 20, 2026. Family will greet friends from 9:00am-10:00am on Thursday, March 26 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 411 E 2nd St, Dayton, OH 45402, with Mass beginning at 10:00am. Kenneth will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, or to the charity of your choice. For complete remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



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