Kennedy, Marvin Gene







Marvin Gene Kennedy, 90, of Springfield, passed away September 3, 2023, in South brook Care Center. He was born December 27, 1932, in Springfield, the son of Lloyd and Salome Mae (Spittler) Kennedy. Marvin's mother passed away when he was very young and his father remarried Alta Goldie (Grey) Kennedy. His new mother became very close to Marvin and was a strong mother figure to him throughout her life. Marvin married Martha Jane Cooke on August 16, 1962. They had two sons; Robert and Jerry. Marvin was very proud of his military service. He was a Paratrooper and Senior Airman in the United States Air Force. He fought during the Korean War. He earned several awards including small arms expert marksmanship ribbon, air force longevity service award ribbon, Korean service medal, national defense service medal, Air Force good conduct medal, and joint service commendation medal. He was a part of the tactical air command. After the war, Marvin worked for the Springfield News Sun for 30 years. Following his retirement he owned his own cleaning business and was involved in starting Springfield's first Jiu-Jitsu classes. He loved to workout, paint, ballroom dance and he spent many hours at the reservoir watching the boats. He enjoyed watching sports with his sons. He loved the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cincinnati Reds and the Cincinnati Bengals. Marvin is survived by eight grandchildren: Ashleigh, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Abigail, Jennifer, Jami, Danielle and Tyler and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; Martha Kennedy, two sons; Robert and Jerry Kennedy and his parents. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Thursday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Burial will follow in New Carlisle Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



