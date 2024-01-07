Kendrick, Evelyn F.
Age 96, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 12, 2024, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral