Kendrick, Evelyn F.



Age 96, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 12, 2024, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S. Broadway Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



