KEMPF, Helen

KEMPF (Guthrie), Helen Bernice

Age 95, passed away on May 18, 2021. She was born on July 6, 1925, in Shiloh, OH, to Charles South and Ardetta Rose (Furney) Guthrie. They preceded her in death along with her husband of 53 years, Edgar Kempf, as well as a brother,

Robert Guthrie and son, David Kempf. She is survived by

sisters, Dorothy Hedeen and Phaenon Sloan Bard; sons, Terry (Sharon) Kempf and Grant (Cathy) Kempf and daughter-in-law, Brenda Kempf. Also surviving are her grandchildren,

Alicia Kempf, Ryan (Alicia) Kempf, Adam (Kristen) Kempf, James (Amanda) Kempf, Joseph (Kara) Kempf and Emily

(Justin) Adams and 10 great-grandchildren, Aaron, Ben,

Jonathan, Alex, Andy, Ayla, Chloe, Ethan, Austin and Avery. Helen grew up on a farm during the depression where she learned to love the outdoors and gardening. During WWII she worked at Wilkins Air Force Specialized Depot in Shelby, OH, in support of the war effort. She was a lifelong member of Mary Help of Christian Catholic Church in Fairborn where she supported its many organizations for many years. She was

always a happy, determined and positive person. Helen was loved by everyone she knew. Visitation will take place from

4-6 pm on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St., Fairborn, OH 45324. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 am on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Mary Help of Christian Catholic Church in Fairborn with burial to immediately follow at Byron cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

