Kemmerer, David Edward



David Edward Kemmerer, 68, of Dayton, OH, passed away on April 18, 2025. He was born in Dayton on April 1, 1957, to the late Robert G Kemmerer Jr. and Shirley Cluxton Kemmerer.



He was preceded in death by his father, Robert G. Kemmerer, Jr, his half brothers, Robert G Kemmerer III, Terry Kemmerer, and Anthony Gutierrez.



He is survived by his mother, Shirley Kemmerer-Leary, his sister, Vicki Kemmerer, and his half brothers, Steve Kemmerer (Suzanne) and Alex Gutierrez. David was blessed with two nieces, Meghann Turner and Allison Petri, two great nieces, Ava and Isabella Petri, and one great nephew, Pierce Turner.



David proudly served our country as a Private, First Class - Rifle Marksman in the post Vietnam era. During most of his life, he was employed as a hot asphalt roofer in California.



He is very much loved and missed by all who knew him.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Hospice of Dayton or to the Gem City Kitties/Catfe'.



