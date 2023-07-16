Kemmer, Mary

Kemmer (Davis), Mary Ruth



Mary Ruth Kemmer, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, age 81 of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023 surrounded by those who loved her. She was born in Crossville, Tennessee on November 17, 1941 to Cyril and Zeola (Goss) Davis. Mary was married to Stanley Kemmer for 63 years at the time of her passing. She leaves behind to mourn their loss, her husband; children; Sandra (Thomas) Bridenstine, Michael (Evangela) Kemmer, Ranona Faye (William) Quinn, grandchildren; Adam Bridenstine, Beth Bridenstine, Jason Oldfield, Molly Oldfield, Christopher Kemmer, Lindsey Shull, Sarah Quinn, Rachel Quinn and William Quinn. Preceding Mary in death were her parents; brothers; Steve Davis, Harry Davis, sisters; Helen Melton, and Gail Coleman. Services in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45005. A gathering of family and friends will be on Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 3:00 p.m.  4:00 p.m. Funeral Services at 4:00 p.m. with Thomas Bridenstone officiating. She will be sorely and forever missed by her family and friends. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.bakerstevensparramore.com for the Kemmer family.





