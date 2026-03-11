Kelly Stewart

In Loving Memory of Kelly Louise Stewart



11/28/1964-03/11/2025



One year has passed since you went to heaven, yet your presence remains so close to us. We feel your love in quiet moments, hear your laughter in our memories, and carry your spirit with us always.



Kelly's life was a blessing to our family, and we are grateful for the joy, kindness, and light she shared so freely. Though we miss her deeply, we celebrate her beautiful life and know that she is at peace, forever surrounded by love.



With all our love, Doug, Ron, Lisa, and Shane, Aunts Tina, Toni & Lu



