KELLY, Sharon Elaine



Age 77, passed away on February 12, 2022, after many years of failing health. She was born on July 7, 1944, to the late MaryBelle (Toppins) Kelly and James H. Kelly, Jr. Sharon was predeceased by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Sharon loved the Lord and loved attending Plattsburg United Church of Christ. She



enjoyed crocheting, watching old movies, golf, bowling, and gardening. She also loved animals, especially her cats Inca and Missy. Sharon worked in the office at Clark Landmark, Springfield, Ohio, for many years. Those left to cherish her memories include her sister, Bonnie Lucas and husband John Lucas, Jr. of Mountain City, TN; nephews, Kyle and Jared and wife Ashlynn; nieces Addi and Chimira; and nephew Jace, uncle Lee Toppins (Mickie), uncle Ray Toppins (Pauline) and numerous cousins, including special cousins/friends, Judy and Donna. Sharon's funeral service will be held on Friday, February 25 at 11:00 a.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Scott Griswold officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior,



beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Plattsburg United Church of Christ.

