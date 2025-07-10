Kelly, Michael



It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Michael Kelly, a devoted husband, loving father, and cherished grandfather and great-grandfather. Michael passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Michael Kelly, a distinguished figure in the medical and business communities, passed away at the age of 93, having led a remarkable life marked by family, dedication, innovation, and leadership. Born in 1932, Michael's journey began in Donegal, Ireland. He received his medical degree from the Royal College of Surgeons in Dublin, Ireland. His path took a significant turn when he responded to an advertisement from St. Rita's Hospital, in Lima, Ohio luring Doctors from Ireland with better pay in the states. It was there, in 1958, that he reluctantly attended a dance he initially didn't want to go to, and fate intervened. He met the love of his life, his future wife, Janet Studer and they were married in 1960. Michael's career in healthcare flourished. He applied for a residency at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, and was accepted. While in Dayton, Ohio, he received another offer, this time from MD Anderson, he was asked to join their team. This led Michael and his wife to move to Houston for two years at MD Anderson. He received a call from a colleague at Miami Valley Hospital that offered him a job back in Dayton, Ohio in pathology. Upon returning to Dayton, Michael practiced pathology for years and eventually became the President of the Community Blood Center, a role he held for three years. During this time, he collaborated with other doctors on a groundbreaking project: developing surfactant to help mature babies' lungs in neonatal care. This enabled a lot of babies to survive and live a full life with healthy lungs. His group created Valley Pathology Associates with their own lab in Miami Valley Hospital to meet the demands of lab results in the hospital. Later, Michael ventured into the private sector, establishing with his associates Compunet Clinical Laboratories to serve the Dayton area. It grew to the tri state area and he remained on the board until he retired, contributing to the success of Compunet. He retired at the age of 62, leaving behind a legacy of professional achievement and a deep impact on those he worked with and served. During his time as a pathologist, he also served as the county coroner. Michael will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to healthcare, his entrepreneurial spirit, and his dedication to improving lives. His contributions to the medical field, particularly in the development of surfactant, have left an enduring mark in the field of medicine. Born and raised in a close-knit community in Donegal, Ireland, Michael's life was defined by his unwavering commitment to his faith and his family. In 1960, he married the love of his life, Janet Ann Studer, embarking on a remarkable journey that would span 65 years. Their enduring love story was a testament to their deep bond and mutual devotion. Together, Michael and Janet built a beautiful family, raising seven children who were the pride and joy of his life. He instilled in them values of love, kindness, and perseverance, leaving a lasting legacy that will continue to guide them. Michael's family grew to include 17 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, each of whom brought immense happiness to his later years. He reveled in their laughter and milestones, always offering a warm smile and words of encouragement.



Michael is survived by his devoted wife, Janet Ann Kelly, and their loving children: Son Gregory Kelly; Daughter Jacqueline Kelly Wortendyke and her husband, Pete "Chip" Wortendyke, and their children Lauren Wright (her husband JASON, and their sons Luke and Ethan), Kyle Wortendyke (wife Maggie and their daughters Ellie and Daisy) Peter Wortendyke (wife Cassie and their son Dru).; Daughter Siobhan Kelly Dotson and her husband, Brad Dotson and their children Cian, Janet and Sean Dotson (and his wife Ashley).; Daughter Kathleen Kelly Holland and her husband, Mike Holland, and their children Michael, Caitlin, Patrick, and Rachel Holland.; Son Kevin Kelly and his wife, Heidi, and their children Teague, Anna, and Cairli Kelly; Daughter Maureen Kelly McFadden (proceeded in death) and her husband, Frank McFadden, and their children Eamon, Bowie, Maureen, and Declan.; Son Michael Kelly. Michael's presence will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His gentle spirit, unwavering faith, and boundless love for his family will forever be cherished. He leaves behind a legacy of love, devotion, and family values that will continue to inspire generations. Friends may call on Thursday (today) from 6pm to 8pm at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday 7/11/2025 at 11:00am at Ascension Catholic Church on Woodman. Michael's nephew, Fr. Seamus Kelly, of Ireland, will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Donations in Michael's memory can be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org)



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com