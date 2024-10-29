Kelly, Marlin Lowell



Marlin Lowell Kelly, age 90 of West Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2024 in Franklin, Ohio. He was born on December 23, 1933, in Johnson County, Kentucky, to the late Lunda and Mona Kelly. Marlin lived a life marked by hard work, dedication, and service to both his family and his community. Marlin owned and operated Kelly's Tree Service, a business known for its commitment to quality and community care. He retired from the City of Dayton at the young age of 49, following an impressive career that spanned over 30 years. His journey began in the forestry department before progressing to parks and recreation. His involvement in the early 1980's helped shape the success of the Annual National Police Softball Tournament at Kettering Field and many other City of Dayton sponsored events. Marlin was an army veteran who proudly served during the Korean Era, instilling in him a sense of discipline and commitment that he carried throughout his life. His love for the outdoors was evident; he was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and golfing, pursuits that allowed him to appreciate the beauty of nature and spend time with friends and family. A faithful member of the West Carrollton Nazarene Church, Marlin's faith guided him in all aspects of his life and fostered a deep connection with his community. He will be remembered not only for his professional accomplishments but also for his unwavering dedication to his loved ones. He is survived by his sons, Rick (Raquita) Kelly, Phil (Karen) Kelly, Kevin (Dawn) Kelly, and Keith Kelly; brother, William Dale (Carol) Kelly; grandchildren, Adam Kelly, Michelle (Jeff) Pittman, Amy (David) Canada, and Beth Marshall; great-grandchildren, Maggie and Avery Pittman, and Marshall and Madison Canada; sister-in-law, Sue Kelly; as well as numerous nephews and friends. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia Kelly; former wives, Lois Holsinger and Betty Kelly; and siblings, Lemuel Kelly, Wanda (Wilbur) Holbrook, and Wendell Kelly. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2024 from 4 pm to 6 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Dayton, OH 45459). A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2024 at 10 am at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens (11890 N. Dixie Drive, Tipp City, OH 45371), with military honors. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



