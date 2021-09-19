KELLY, Joan



Age 87 of Sidney, OH, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 17th, 2021. She was born July 4th, 1934 in Beauty, Kentucky, to John and Lucinda (Music) Jude.



She is survived by her daughters, Brenda (Dan) Young and Diane (Doug) Shannon;4 grandchildren, Nicolle (Mark) Wires, Angie (Corey) Cercone, John (Nicole) Roberts, Lee (Katie) Roberts, Katelyn (Dakota); 5 great-grandchildren, Nolan and Colton Wires, Michael and Jameson Cercone, James Roberts, Arabella and August Wise; and a sister Janet Anderson; her niece Deborah (James) Wiltshire and nephew Darrell (Donna) Sexton, several cousins and many friends. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Gerald Kelly, daughter Lisa, her parents, a sister Ruby Jean Johnson and two brothers Harold and John Jude.



Joan retired from Dayton Children's Hospital and was a member of VFW 8211 Women's Auxiliary.



Being a mom, grandmother and great-grandmother was her greatest joy. She drew strength from her faith when faced with struggles in her life and leaves a legacy of love, caring and wonderful memories for her family and those she loved.



Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, September 24, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami Street, West Milton, with interment following at Riverside Cemetery, West Milton. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home. If so desired, memorial contribution may be made to Hospice of Miami County. Online memories may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

