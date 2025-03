Kelly, Bobby C.



age 87, of Centerville, OH, formerly of Columbus, OH, passed away on Thursday, February, 20, 2025. Service will be held on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 11:00am at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 6430 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45459. Reception following at church. Private family inurment at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com