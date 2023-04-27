Kelley, Leonard R.



We honor the life of Leonard R. Kelley, 93, who passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elvira and children, Raymond, Nancy, and Heidi. He is survived by daughters, Wanda (Robert) Simmons and Nina Duerk, and grandchildren, Aaron and Laura Duerk. Visitation will be held at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, 240 Ross Avenue, Hamilton from 11am -12pm on Monday, May 1, 2023 with a Service beginning at 12pm. Interment will immediately follow in Millville Cemetery.

