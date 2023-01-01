KELLEY, Larry Dean



80, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Larry was born on March 14, 1942, in St. Louis, Missouri. He was the son of the late Cecil Lee and Mary Elizabeth (Marsh) Kelley. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Lee Kelley who recently passed away on November 14, 2022. Larry went to grade school in Saco, Missouri. It was a one room schoolhouse and he became the janitor. He was valedictorian of his eighth grade class. Larry attended high school in Fredericktown, Missouri, and graduated in 1959. While there, he was a left handed, curve ball pitcher for the baseball team, with a strong enough record to earn a tryout with the St. Louis Cardinals. He married his high school sweetheart, Linda Mae DeBlois, on September 24, 1960, and went to work at General Motors in St. Louis as Lineman. He retired from General Motor in Moraine, Ohio, in 2004 as a General Superintendent. During his 80 years, Larry had many hobbies and interests. He raced stock cars, had his private pilot's license with a multi-engine rating, and was truly passionate about golf. He was a master woodworker who had a knack for intricate pieces. You never needed a handyman when Larry was around. He was very knowledgeable of plumbing, electrical work, HVAC, and much more. Larry enjoyed time with extended family and friends. He traveled with his siblings to England, Ireland, Scotland, and Italy. He loved the annual family reunion in Missouri with all of his 13 Marsh cousins, who grew up like siblings. He was blessed with lifelong friendships with Walt Jarvis, Dave and Ella McDowell, Dan and Mary Tankersley, and many more. Larry is survived by Linda, his wife of 62 years, his son, Christopher Lee and his wife Cindy (Stacy) Kelley, of Mason, Ohio, his two granddaughters, Megan Marie and her husband, Adam Denton, of Loveland, Ohio, Erin Elizabeth and her husband, Hayden Worth, of Indianapolis, Indiana, and his great-grandson, Brooks Matthew Denton. He is also survived by his siblings, Ronald and his wife Jean (Foster) Kelley, of Tampa, Florida, Carol and her husband Timothy Elmore, of Alpharetta, Georgia, and sister-in-law, Marlene (Dietrich) Kelley, of Norristown, Pennsylvania, along with many nieces and nephews. A visitation 10:00a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME – FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Burial at David's Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at



