Keller, William

Keller, Sr., William MARVIN



age 93, of Beavercreek, passed away on Saturday, March 1, 2025. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa (Oates) Keller, and parents, Wm. George and Jenny Lou Keller. He is survived by his partner of 23 years, Barbara Massie; children Vicki (Brad) Saunders and Bill (Laura) Keller; grandchildren Alicia (Josh) Hall, Chelsea (CJ) Amadi, Jessica Saunders, Philip Saunders, Kelsey Saunders, Kristy (Stephan) Klipler and Spencer Brown and great-grandchildren Nolan Jones, Avalynne Hall, Ethan William Hall, and Kellen Saunders. Marvin graduated from Roosevelt and worked for many years for Standard Register Co. before opening Central Carpet Interiors in 1970. He had served in the United States Army in the Korean War and was a founding member of the American Legion Post #763. He is also a member of VFW Post #8312 and Moose Lodge #63. Marvin was an avid softball player in Ohio and in Florida, hanging up his cleats at age 83. He was the longest sponsor to Beavercreek Youth Baseball and coached Little League for many years. Marvin helped initiate the intramural sports program for Beavercreek City Schools. He enjoyed spending his winters in Florida, playing softball and donating to casinos. Marvin never met a stranger, and if you were fortunate enough to meet him, you become his friend. He enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Monday, March 10, 2025, at the Tobias Funeral Home  Beavercreek Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 am  1 pm on Monday, March 10. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation or the American Legion Post #763. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek.



