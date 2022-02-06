KELLER, Sophia D.



54, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. She was born in Springfield on February 21, 1967, the



daughter of Dimitrios "James" and Despina (Papayiandis)



Loukoumidis. She was a Senior Financial Analyst at Dole the past 14 years. She was a member of the Assumption Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Daughters of Penelope. Survivors, in addition to her father, include her husband, Todd M. Keller; four children, Guy J.



Keller, James (Maddy Scott) Keller, Maria Keller and Dimitria Keller; grandson, Greyson Keller; mother-in-law and spouse, Edna Sue Keller (Roger) Poole; brother-in-law, Shawn Keller; sister-in-law, Nicole Berner; four siblings and spouses,



Theophanes "John" (Lisa) Loukoumidis, George (Stacey)



Loukoumidis, Peter (Regina) Loukoumidis and Marianthia (Dan) Siegel; special cousin, Theodora Stamos and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Despina Loukoumidis and father-in-law, Guy R. Keller. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, at Assumption Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary with Father Dumitru Rusu officiating. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery.

