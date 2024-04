Keller, Raymond Jesse



Raymond Keller, age 91, of Miamisburg, OH, ran into the arms of his Savior, joining his beloved wife, Anna Jean (Spears) Keller on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024. Graveside service and burial was on Sat., April 6th, 2024 at the Science Hill Cemetery in Science Hill, KY. There will be a Celebration of Life at the New Hope Baptist Church in Loveland, OH on Sat., May 11, 2024 at 10:30 AM. Everyone is welcome to attend.



