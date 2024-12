Keller, Lynn Allen



83, passed away November 8, 2024. He was survived by his wife Jean Keller, his children Brandon (Samantha) Keller Darren Keller, Sherrie Brooks, Phillip (Angela) Kinney, Dorothy (Sean) O'Ryan, many grandchildren and great grand children. There will be no funeral services as the family will be celebrating his life privately. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice Foundation



