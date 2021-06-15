journal-news logo
X

KELLER, Edward

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

KELLER, Edward

84, passed on June 8, 2021. He was born to Cora (Johnson) and Everett Keller, Sr. on July 28, 1936. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Nancy (Boilon) Keller; his

parents; brothers Donald

Keller, Everett Keller, Jr, and

infant brother.

He is survived by children Gloria (Dan) Owens, Mark (Christina) Keller and carol (Lintz) Overberg; grandchildren Tracy (Owens) Cadwell, Jessica Owens, Danny Owens, Chelsey Keller, Robert Keller, Melina Keller, Michael Lintz and Andrea Lintz; great-grandchildren Shane Cadwell, Sarah Cadwell, and 4 Lintz great-grandchildren; many other family members and friends including

Sharon Copley. Friends may call on Friday, June 18th, from 11AM – 12PM at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio. Interment to follow in New Carlisle Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at


www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top