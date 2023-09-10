Kellar, Todd Louis



Todd Louis Kellar, 62, of Springfield, passed away after a long battle with cancer Tuesday, September 5 in Dayton Ohio. He was born in Springfield on September 21, 1960, the son of the late Charles and Wilda (Fatzinger) Kellar. Todd was a graduate of Springfield South High School, Springfield/Clark County JVS and Sinclair University in Dayton. After working jobs such as the Eagles Lodge in Springfield and for Chemineer in Dayton as a draftsman, Todd joined the United States Navy. He proudly served and retired from there, after being stationed on several ships and bases, including a long stint in Sasebo, Japan. He reached the rank of Petty Officer First Class and worked as a firefighter and instructor. His service included the Cold War, Gulf War, Iraq War, recovery of the remains of American MIAs in Southeast Asia, and volcano relief in the Philippines. He was a member of The Fraternal Order of Eagles, Champion Aerie #397. Todd enjoyed movies, playing games and caring for animals. He is survived by brothers David Kellar of Arizona and Thomas Kellar of Springfield, and sisters Pamela Hebble Clark of Texas, Kelly (Rick) Geisel of Florida and Kirby Kellar of South Carolina and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Hebble of Pennsylvania. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center and again on Tuesday, September 12, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with his funeral beginning at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Kevin Moehn officiating. Todd will be laid to rest in Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com





Funeral Home Information

Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center

2425 North Limestone St.

Springfield, OH

45503

https://www.jacksonlytle.com