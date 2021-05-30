KEITHLEY, Marianna

KEITHLEY (nee Lang), 'Marianna Sue



Age 74, of Monroe, Ohio, died peacefully at Kindred Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, after a long illness on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Survived by her husband, Thomas W. of 45 years; son, Robert E. of Monroe, Ohio; daughters, Catherine E. Jones (Russell) of Monroe, Ohio,



Kristie A. Clark (Kevin) of Beavercreek, Ohio; and three grandchildren Mackayla, Landon, and Lincoln Jones. Proceeded in death by her parents, Edward Leroy Lang and Catherine Lucille (Ratliff) of Dayton, Ohio; and brother, Joseph A. Lang of Augusta, Georgia. Survived by sisters, Janice L. Brinkmann (Thomas) of Estero, Florida, Martha E. Thurman of Sun City, California, M. Jane Rike-Koepfer of Bonita Springs, Florida, Susan R. Lang of Augusta, Georgia; brother, Christopher B. Lang of Columbus, Ohio; 22 nieces and nephews, and 20+ grandnieces and grandnephews.



Marianna led a life of harmony and was a 53-year member of Sweet Adelines International, harmonizing the world in barbershop style – she was a charter member of the Gem City Chorus of Dayton, Ohio, member of Greater Orleans Chorus of New Orleans, Louisiana, Director of the Monticello Chorus of Charlottesville, Virginia, for over a decade, and charter member of Diamond Jubilee Chorus of Middletown, Ohio.



Marianna was a second generation "Barber-shopper" and loved to enrich the lives of others through the unique harmonies of the barbershop harmony style. Marianna worked in Medical Administration in both Dayton and Charlottesville before transitioning to Property Management for Management Services Corporation of Charlottesville for nearly 20 years, and eventually retired from Wells Fargo Home Mortgage in West Chester, Ohio, in 2009.



The family is welcoming visitors from 5-8 pm, Thursday, June 3, at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Avenue in Dayton with a Catholic Funeral Mass at 9:30 am, Friday, June 4 at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin Street, Dayton.



A celebration of life will commence at 1 PM, RSVP requested for refreshments http://evite.me/yq864T2P9s.

