Keith Applegate passed away on December 5, 2025, after a long illness. Born in Johnson City, New York, Keith made Springfield, Ohio, his home for most of his life.



He loved accounting and continued working after relocating to the Seattle area to be closer to family. For more than 30 years, he was a partner in the accounting firm Taylor, Applegate, Hughes & Associates. A talented performer, Keith appeared in local musicals for over 55 years and shared his love of music with countless friends and audiences. He considered himself a singer who could act and sang whenever he had the chance. He was a graduate of North High School and Ohio University, where he proudly marched with the Ohio University Marching 110. He was also an active member of Rotary, serving as treasurer for several years.



Keith was preceded in death by his mother, May (Brittin) Applegate; his father, Clyde Applegate; and his daughter, Kim Kruse. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Hughes; his daughter, Jackie (Jason) Wetzel; three granddaughters; and a niece and nephews, who brought great joy to his life.



Deeply committed to his community, Keith served on several boards, including the SBDC and the Ethics Committee of the Ohio Association of CPAs. His passions included singing, performing in choirs and choruses, performing in theatre and musical productions, and practicing the profession he loved, accounting, right up to his final week.



Keith will be remembered for his warmth, wit, steadfast sense of humor, and loyalty to his Minnesota Vikings. His presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



Donations may be made to the Springfield, Ohio Summer Arts program, the Springfield, Ohio Symphony, or any charity of your choice.



