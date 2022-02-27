KEEN, Cheryl



Scherr Doncaster



Age 63, of Kettering, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on Sunday, February 20, 2022, due to complications of breast



cancer. Cheryl was born in New York City. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin F. "Frank" and Doris "Duddy" Balacaier Scherr and her twin brother Stephen Scherr (Carla). She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Robert Doncaster; her children Jaime Keen of



Kettering, Stephanie Cyphers (Kevin) of Columbus, Kayla Keen of Kettering, and Cassidy Fink of Columbus; grandchildren Damien Keen and Benjamin Cyphers; stepdaughters Alana Raimey and Miranda Doncaster; step-grandchildren Melena Doncaster, Kennedy Blackmon, and Abijah Raimey; brother Laurence Scherr of Centerville, Ohio; nephew Martin Scherr of Arlington, Virginia; and niece Ruth Scherr of Woodbridge,



Virginia. Cheryl was employed as a seamstress at Fred J. Miller Inc. (FJM). She was an avid crafter, a fan of movies, TV, music, Broadway musicals, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a lifelong fan of McGuffey Lane,



David Cassidy, and silly movies. She enjoyed volunteering at Gem City Comic-Con and helping make costumes for Kettering Fairmont High School plays and musicals. She was a good friend to many and loved to make people laugh. Visitation will be Thursday, March 3rd from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Tobias Funeral Home-Far Hills Chapel. 5471 Far Hills Ave., with a



memorial services at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to: Ohio Library for the Blind and Physically Disabled, c/o Cleveland Public Library, 17121 Lake Shore Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44110-4006. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

