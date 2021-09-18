KEASEL, Judith Arlene "Judy"



Beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away on September 14, 2021, in Kettering, Ohio, after an extended



illness.



Judy was born October 15, 1940, the daughter of



Charlotte Robinson (Daum) and William Robinson. She graduated from Fairmont High School where she was a proud member of the Marching Dragons band. She was selected to participate in the NCR High School concert band and enjoyed performing at Old River during the summers. After graduation she attended the University of Cincinnati where she was a business major.



A life-long resident of Kettering, Judy spent her early career in banking. She first worked at State Fidelity Savings and Loan as head teller before moving to Winters Bank where she



advanced to become an officer in the Trust Department. In 1980 she joined forces with her husband Don at his business, Cargo Dispatch, Inc., where they worked together for more than twenty years.



Judy was a member of the Dayton Business Women's Association and David's Church of Christ. She was also a 60-year member of the Dayton Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star where she achieved the position of Worthy Matron.



A long-time member of Miami Valley Country Club, she enjoyed playing golf and cards and taking annual trips to Las Vegas with a group of girlfriends.



Judy and Don vacationed in Florida for many years, becoming official "snowbirds" when she retired in 2000. With her outgoing personality, Judy immediately became involved in her Ft. Myers community and joined the Greeters, a newcomers' organization. She was a fun-loving and gracious hostess and the highlight of her year was hosting an annual Super Bowl Party for friends and neighbors.



A devoted grandmother, she was often seen sitting on the sidelines, cheering for her grandsons' soccer, baseball, and



basketball games.



Judy is survived by Don Keasel, her husband of 57 years; son Scott; daughter-in-law Jill; and grandsons Liam and Seth. Her memory will also be cherished by her caring cousins and friends.



Per her request, there will be no service. The family requests Memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice. On line condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com