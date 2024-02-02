Kearns, Melissa "Missy"



KEARNS, Melissa "Missy", it is with great sadness that the family of Missy Kearns announce her passing on January 30th, 2024 at the age of 56. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend and she will be forever missed. She was preceded in her death by Rose "Granny" West, Homer and Edith Kearns and Junior Jones. She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years Chris Kearns; two daughters Megan (David) Hollingshead and Mckayla (James) Kearns; granddaughters, Aleah Hill and Ariana



Kearns; grandsons, James and Jacob Smith; mother, Linda Puckett; father, Richard Barry; mother-in-law, Pat Kearns; sister, Kelly (David) Howard; brother Donnie (Wendy) Kunkle; uncles and aunts, Chuck (Diane) West , Marjorie Jones and nephews and nieces, Ryan Howard, Coty (Shelby) Kunkle and Ashley Kunkle. It isn't goodbye it's see you later and we love you to the moon!! Funeral services will be held at 10:00 on Saturday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jeremy Hudson officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 9:00 to 10:00am.



