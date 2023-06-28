Kearns, James A.



KEARNS, James A. "Jim," 81, of Springfield, passed away on June 24, 2023, surrounded by his family. Jim was born July 17, 1941, in Springfield, the son of Joseph and Loretta (Myers) Kearns. Jim served in the Army Reserves for six years. He was a loyal United States Postal Service employee for 26 years before retiring. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Bub and Joe Kearns. He is survived by his lady friend, Barb Elfring, Sister-in-Law, Judy Kearns and his three children, Mike (Kathy) Kearns, Joe (Fhey) Kearns, and Beth (Brian) Lammers. He was an amazing Papaw to 11 grandchildren, Evy (Adam), Maddie (Matthew), Jacob (Dakota White), Owen (Ellie Murphy), Kyle, Laura, Will, Anthony, Max, Mary, and Jenna. He was also a proud Great-Papaw to two great-granddaughters, Charlotte and Bea. Jim was a light to all privileged to be around him. He was intentional with his loved ones and always ensured they knew just how much he loved them. He will always be remembered as a giver of candy, lover of golf, devout Wednesday card game shuffler with his exceptional and oldest friends, memory maker, great dad, and follower of Jesus. We would be remiss if we did not remember him for his hole-in-one on a par three at Woodland Golf Course because it was one of his favorite memories. Jim's advice for everyone to live a good life was to "Kill others with kindness." He will be greatly missed, and our memories with him will be cherished until we see him again in Heaven. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7. Please help us celebrate the finish line of life for Jim Kearns with visitation at CONROY FUNERAL HOME from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. in St. Teresa Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.



