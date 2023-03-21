KAYE (Squires), Kay Louise



Age 84, of Clark County, OH passed from this life on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 following an extended illness. She was born on Oct. 2, 1938, to the late Lela & Woody Squires. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Kaye & daughter, Rev. Karen Ann Kaye. Kay is survived by daughters, Colette & Marcy and by a sister, Shirley. Kay's love for her family and her "church family" was her source of joy. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 24 at the St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Huber Heights, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Matthew Church or the Charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.

