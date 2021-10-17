KAY, Geraldine



Age 84, departed Monday, October 11, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. Geraldine leaves, two daughters, Sanita Webb and Kathie (Ernest) Henderson; one sister Joyce Vance and one brother Milo Wortham; two grandchildren Nateka (Cutter) Diggs and Richard Reid; two great-grandchildren Cierra (Will) Pippins and Christopher Diggs; other relatives, friends, and special friends Augustine Little and Gertrude "Trudy" Cochran. She will be sorrowfully missed. Family will receive friends at H. H. Roberts on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10 AM-12 noon, followed by graveside services at Woodland Cemetery. A special thank you to Hospice of Dayton, Trish and staff for the amazing care you provided for our Mom. Please wear face mask when in attendance.



