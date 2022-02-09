KAY, Camille Lynn



21, of Springboro, went home to Heaven unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born in Dayton on March 29, 2000. Camille graduated from Warren County Career Center in 2018 and worked as a caregiver to special needs residents at Fairview Home.



Camille had a big heart, and always made sure to put the people she cared about first. She was stronger than anyone knew, was always laughing and had a wonderfully sweet and sensitive side. Camille loved her family and will be greatly missed by her mother, Susan (Ryan) Kay; father, Bruce Kay; brothers, Kelle Schmidt, Logan Kay, Braden Kay and Chase Kay; grandmother, Belinda (Bill) Haddix; grandfather, Fred Kay; fiance, Jeremy Watson; and best friend, Alyssa Cross. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Unity Baptist Church, 5960 Trenton-Franklin Road, Middletown with Pastor Ethan Daves officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. Please sign the guestbook at



